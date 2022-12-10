NY Jets’ Jordan Whitehead blasts NFL for ‘BS’ fine

A big hit in Minnesota Landed Jordan Whitehead a $15,000 fine… as reported by Jordan Whitehead

New York Jets strong safety Jordan Whitehead is best known for his ability to land skull-rumbling hits. Whitehead threw another one of those highlight-reel tackles in the Jets’ latest game against the Minnesota Vikings, laying a Smack on star wide receiver Justin Jefferson as he caught a slant over the middle. Jefferson, being Jefferson, still caught the ball.

It seemed like a clean hit, but the refs threw a penalty flag for unnecessary roughness.

Jordan Whitehead getting fined for this hit is ridiculous. This is a Spectacular football play by a Safety. #Jets pic.twitter.com/bD7qykUg3u — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) December 9, 2022

On Thursday, Whitehead took to Twitter and voiced his frustration with the call, also reporting that it netted him a $15,000 fine from the NFL (this news had not been reported elsewhere prior to Whitehead stating it himself).

Whitehead’s tweet has since been deleted, but it read, “Got fined 15k for this bs. They just trynna take our money smh and what am I suppose to do let him catch it??”

While Whitehead’s tweet is no longer up, Whitehead did retweet a post from Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer that reads, “I mean… my goodness they want us to play flag football at this point”.

I mean… my goodness they want us to play flag football at this point .. https://t.co/cElcr1bvmT — Jordan Poyer (@J_poyer21) December 4, 2022

Whitehead and Poyer will be on opposite sides of the field this Sunday when the Jets (7-5) head into Buffalo to take on the Bills (9-3). Surely, neither player will be deterred by the league’s persistent flagging and fining in an effort to reduce hard hits. Both players have been hard hitters throughout their careers and have shown no signs of slowing down.