NWSL Orlando Pride name Haley Carter VP/Soccer Ops, GM

The NWSL Orlando Pride named former Houston Dash GK HALEY CARTER VP/Soccer Operations and GM. Carter will oversee all elements of Pride Soccer Operations, including the coaching staff, Scouting and analytics department, sports performance and Nutrition and player care. She succeeds IAN FLEMING in the GM role (Orlando Pride).

Sabers SVP/Finance & Administration MIKE MCFARLANE is “no longer with the senior leadership team” of Pegula Sports & Entertainment. This move comes as JOHN ROTH was named COO of PSE earlier this month. McFarlane ran the Sabers “day-to-day business operations, along with the financial operations of PSE entities” (BUFFALO NEWS, 1/27).

San Jose State AD JEFF KONYA was appointed to the NCAA DI Women’s Gymnastics committee. His term runs through September 2026 (SJSU).

