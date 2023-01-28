NWSL Finalizing Expansion Into Three Major Markets, per Report

The NWSL is in discussions to expand the league with three new teams that are in San Francisco, Boston and Utah, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In doing so, the league would broaden its reach to 15 total clubs, with the teams in San Francisco and Utah starting play in 2024 and Boston starting at a later date.

The teams in the Bay Area and in Boston would pay nearly $50 million in franchise fees that tower over previous payments that teams made to join the association, per the WSJ. The owners of the Utah-based team are slated to pay between $2 million and $5 million.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button