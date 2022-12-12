NWCT Arts Council Awards Grants to local artists, groups
TORRINGTON —A group of 19 recipients were recently awarded a portion of $110,000 from the Northwest CT Arts Council.
The funding is intended to support their ongoing recovery from COVID-19 and “a new era of growth and collaboration in Northwest CT,” according to a statement. The recipients include nonprofits, agencies from state and local government, and artists, all dedicated to engaging communities in the arts in an accessible, equitable way, according to the council.