NWCT Arts Council Awards Grants to local artists, groups

TORRINGTON —A group of 19 recipients were recently awarded a portion of $110,000 from the Northwest CT Arts Council.

The funding is intended to support their ongoing recovery from COVID-19 and “a new era of growth and collaboration in Northwest CT,” according to a statement. The recipients include nonprofits, agencies from state and local government, and artists, all dedicated to engaging communities in the arts in an accessible, equitable way, according to the council.

The council in December 2021 received one of only two NEA American Rescue Plan Grants given to local arts agencies in Connecticut, to be redistributed.

“The Arts Council received funding requests for three times more than available funds”, said grant administrator Katherine Pelletier. “This sum and the quality of applicants is a testament to the important work happening in NWCT and the ongoing need for Arts funding. We are proud to support our local creative community, and only wish we had more money to give away.”

Members of the council selected recipients based on Artistic Merit, Artistic Excellence, READI (Relevance, Equity, Accessibility, Diversity, and Inclusion), and Sustainability. A group of 13 panelists from across the state, representing a variety of artistic disciplines and professions, assisted in selecting the recipients.

Two grant programs were available. Creative Partnerships Grants provided funding for collaborative efforts/exchanges, including creation of new work, classes/workshops, or free performances, among other things. Access Grants were general operating support Grants for arts organizations or other 501(c)(3) organizations with regular, ongoing arts programming.

The intent behind both programs was to enable grantees to more meaningfully and freely engage underserved audiences in the arts by tapping into existing resources and partnerships within their region. Northwest Arts Council feels confident they accomplished this goal, according to the council.

Executive Director Steph Burr reflects on how the Arts Council was positioned to apply for national arts funding.





“The Pandemic showed us how critical the arts are to Uniting our communities, and we knew that it was our responsibility to try and secure this funding for the region,” said the council’s executive director, Steph Burr. “We are so grateful for our supporters who understand the importance of a regional arts advocacy organization and allowed us to pursue this opportunity.”

For a complete list of grant recipients, visit www.artsnwct.org/nea-arp-grants.