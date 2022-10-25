NW Theater Arts: Fall Play October 28-30, 2022

POE: Dreams of Madness

It’s nearly midnight, of course, and our Troubled protagonist, Edgar, is having difficulty sleeping…or at least he thinks he is: “I am Haunted by dreams, even when I wake.” The positively dead and the Presumed living give breath to Poe retellings similar to his Greatest Gothic works, including The Tell-Tale Heart, The Fall of the House of Usher, The Pit and the Pendulum, The Masque of the Red Death, and The Raven . Will Poe ever rest easy again? Will you? So sayeth the Raven: nevermore.

In Playwright Ally, Hynes brings audiences into the decaying mind of Edgar Allan Poe. Discover the world of Edgar Allen Poe’s world as he brings to life many of his most famous stories. Join Poe and the Raven as they tell these stories in POE: DREAMS OF MADNESS.

Warning: Show may not be appropriate for those under 13 years of age. Depiction of death, drinking, blood, and murder.

POE: DREAMS OF MADNESS

Waukee Northwest Theater Arts

October 28 & 29 at 7:00pm and October 29 & 30 at 2:00pm

Tickets $8 | PURCHASE TICKETS

575 SE University Ave, Waukee, IA 50263