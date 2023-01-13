NW Guilford hires former Guilford College Coach Chris Rusiewicz to lead football program

— Northwest Guilford has its next head football coach. The Vikings announced that Chris Rusiewicz, the former head coach at Guilford College, will be taking over the reigns of the high school football program.

Rusiewicz is the winningest coach in the history of Guilford College. Prior to arriving at Guilford College, Rusiewicz was the defensive coordinator at Ursinus College in Pennsylvania. He is a native of Quakertown, Pennsylvania and played Division II football at Shippensburg University.

After his time at Guilford College, Rusiewicz spent his time as the defensive coordinator at Northern Guilford during the 2021 calendar year that featured both the delayed 2020 Pandemic season and the regular fall 2021 season. Most recently, Rusiewicz served as the defensive coordinator at Greensboro College.

“We believe Coach Rusiewicz will bring a winning mentality and instill a culture of belief and work ethic in our players. He also brings a wide network that will assist those players who hope to play at the next level,” Northwest Guilford Athletic director Jason Allred said in a statement to HighSchoolOT. “Chris checked all of the boxes our search committee was looking for and we consider Coach Rusiewicz a home run hire.”

Northwest Guilford finished the 2022 season with a 10-3 overall record (6-1 in the Metro 4A Conference). Previous head Coach Kevin Wallace took the opening at West Forsyth, prompting Northwest Guilford to start a search itself. Northwest Guilford has played in the Playoffs in 13 of the last 15 seasons.