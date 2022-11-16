Nvidia Stock: Chipmaker Misses Q3 Earnings Goal

Graphics chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) late Wednesday missed Wall Street’s earnings target on higher-than-expected sales in its fiscal third quarter. It also roughly matched estimates with its sales guidance for the current period. Nvidia stock rose in extended trading.







The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted 58 cents a share on sales of $5.93 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 30. Analysts Polled by FactSet had Predicted Nvidia earnings of 71 cents a share on sales of $5.78 billion. In the year-earlier period, Nvidia earned an adjusted $1.17 a share on sales of $7.1 billion.

Weak demand for Gaming chips pressured Nvidia’s September-quarter results.

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, Nvidia stock climbed 2.7% to 163.44. During the regular session Wednesday, Nvidia stock fell 4.5% to close at 159.10.

Nvidia Stock Has Subpar Composite Rating

Nvidia stock ranks No. 15 out of 34 stocks in IBD’s fabless semiconductor industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has a subpar IBD Composite Rating of 46 out of 99.

Earlier Wednesday, Nvidia announced a multiyear collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) to build one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world. The cloud-based supercomputer will contain tens of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units, or GPUs, along with Nvidia’s Networking gear and artificial intelligence software. It will run on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.

