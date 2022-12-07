‘Nutcracker’ continues at Merc, OVOC winter concert Saturday, Poetry Out Loud at Merc – Methow Valley News

Photo courtesy of The Merc “The Nutcracker: A Christmas Play” continues through Dec. 11.

‘Nutcracker’ continues at Merc

The Merc Playhouse production of “The Nutcracker: A Christmas Play” continues this week with performances Thursday through Sunday (Dec. 8 – 11).

The script was written by Jen Walker Rodgers; the production is directed by Jane Orme and Missi Smith.

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 pm; the Sunday Matinee is at 2 pm Tickets are $5 for youth, $18 in advance for adults or $20 at the door. Admission is by donation on Thursday (Dec 8).

Concessions and a silent auction will be available before the show and during intermission. Doors open an hour before showtime to allow adequate purchase of the silent auction items.

More information at www.mercplayhouse.org/happening-now.html.

OVOC winter concert Saturday

The Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus (OVOC) will present their Winter Concert on Saturday (Dec. 10), at 3 pm in the Omak Performing Arts Center with classic and modern tunes and special guests.

As special guests, first- and third-graders and the Hearts Gathered group from Paschal Sherman Indian School will share songs to kick off the show.

The Orchestra and chorus will share pieces from both classic and modern holiday favorites, culminating in a joint presentation of GF Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Tickets are $10 for all adults, free for anyone 18 and younger. Concessions will also be available by donation.

Poetry Out Loud at Merc

The annual Poetry Out Loud competition for students at Liberty Bell High School and the Independent Learning Center (ILC) is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, at The Merc Playhouse in Twisp. The free event starts at 6 pm; donations will be accepted at the door.

Competitors in the December event will have advanced from earlier competitions in their school classes. Students memorize and recite two Poems and are judged on their memorization skills, as well as their confidence, projection and poise.

Winners of the local competition can advance to the Eastern Regional competition, and from there they can qualify for the state finals.

Poetry Out Loud in the Methow Valley is presented in partnership with ArtsWA, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation and Methow Arts. The Public School Funding Alliance also directly supports the local program.