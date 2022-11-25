‘Nutcracker’ begins Dec. 1 in Pueblo at Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

A holiday tradition for 23 years and counting, Sangre De Cristo School of Dance’s performance of “The Nutcracker” Returns to the Sangre De Cristo Arts Center Theater, 210 N. Sante Fe Ave, on Dec. 1.

With music scored in 1892 by the famous Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the Nutcracker follows the Adventures of Clara, a young girl who dreams of mice, lands of snow and sweets on the night she receives a Nutcracker doll for Christmas.

“We’re undergoing some changes this year,” said Nanine Wainwright, artistic director of the School of Dance. “We’re going to have new sets. There’s some new Choreography and some new roles … If people have come to see the Nutcracker in the past, it’s not going to be the same performance.”

