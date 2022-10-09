‘Nurture Nature’ at River Arts

River Arts is pleased to announce the opening of a one woman show of paintings and monotypes by Caroline Sulzer. This River Room show, titled “Nurture Nature,” runs from Oct. 13 through Nov. 2. With works that draw deeply on her relationship with nature, Sulzer has created a show of personal depth. The public is invited to meet Sulzer on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the artist’s reception from 2 to 4 pm

Currently residing in Surry, Maine, Sulzer has resided in the coastal woods for 25 years. Her background includes studies at the Art Students League in New York. She has been awarded Residencies to Millay Arts and Vermont Studio Center. Sulzer has exhibited at the Danforth Gallery at the University of Maine in Augusta and at Gallery B in Castine. To view Sulzer’s website go to: carolinesulzer.studio.

In describing her process, Sulzer says, “My painting practice thrives on the interplay of observation, memory and imagination, and on the dynamic between intuition and intention. Each painting resolves its own balance of these elements. Once I begin a painting, it acquires its own voice and I try to listen. Each completed painting is the beginning of another. I believe it is imperative that we nurture the earth, and that we nurture our own natures to create a peaceful, sustainable world.”

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 4 pm For more information visit our website: riverartsme.org or call the gallery at 563-6868.