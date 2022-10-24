Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 24 best bets from proven model

A Northwest Division battle is on tap for Monday night when Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-0) host two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (2-1) at the Moda Center in Portland. The Nuggets are coming off back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, while the Trail Blazers’ 3-0 start includes impressive wins over the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. Portland leads the all-time series 101-90.

Tip-off is at 10 pm ET in Portland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as 5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers odds.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Nuggets -5

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 226 points

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Trail Blazers +170, Nuggets -205

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland is off to a perfect start to the season because of the play of All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. The 32-year-old has been playing at an incredibly high level for the Trail Blazers in their first three games of the 2022-23 season, averaging 34.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Lillard has had some outstanding games against Denver throughout his illustrious career, with per game averages of 22.9 points, 7.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 33 games against the Nuggets.

The Trail Blazers have also benefited from the play of shooting guard Josh Hart and Center Jusuf Nurkic, who are both averaging double-doubles early in the season. Hart is averaging 12.7 points and 10.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, while Nurkic is averaging 11.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has picked up right where he left off last season. The 27-year-old Serbian enters this matchup coming off back-to-back triple-doubles, and is averaging 24.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game in 2022-23. In his last outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic scored 19 points, pulled down 16 rebounds, and dished out 13 assists in the win. Jokic will be a significant matchup advantage for Denver in this game.

Outside of Jokic, the Nuggets have six additional players averaging double figures in scoring through three games. Michael Porter Jr. (18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds), Aaron Gordon (14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds), and Jamal Murray (14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) give Denver one of the better supporting casts in the NBA.

