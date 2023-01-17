Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who’s Playing
Portland @ Denver
Current Records: Portland 21-22; Denver 30-13
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 pm ET Tuesday at Ball Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Portland didn’t have too much trouble with the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday as they won 140-123. Portland’s point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and had 40 points and six assists. The contest made it Dame’s fifth in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Denver skirted by the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday thanks to a clutch 30-foot three from center Nikola Jokic with 0:01 left to play. Denver’s success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jokic, who posted a triple-double of 17 points, 14 assists, and ten boards, and power forward Aaron Gordon, who had 25 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Jokic now has 12 triple-doubles this year.
Portland is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Trail Blazers ended up a good deal behind the Nuggets when they played in the teams’ previous meeting last month, losing 120-107. Can Portland avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 pm ET
- Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainment
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 25 out of their last 43 games against Portland.
