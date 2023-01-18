Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven computer models

The Denver Nuggets will try to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Denver is playing at home for the seventh time in eight games after beating Portland at home on Tuesday. Minnesota had won six out of seven games before losing to Utah by one point on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 10 pm ET. Denver is favored by 8 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nuggets -8

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 236.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Denver -335, Minnesota +260

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has only lost three times since Dec. 6, and it is riding a seven-game winning streak coming into this matchup. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is having another incredible season, averaging a career-high 9.8 assists. He has a chance to become the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season.

Jokic scored 36 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over Portland on Tuesday for his NBA-leading 13th triple-double of the year. He only missed one of his 14 shot attempts, improving his field-goal percentage to 62.7%, which ranks sixth among qualified players. Minnesota, which is already playing without star forward Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), could be without Anthony Edwards (hip) and Rudy Gobert (groin), who are both questionable.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

While Denver has only suffered three losses in the last 40-plus days, one of those setbacks came against Minnesota on Jan. 2. The Nuggets are also playing without head Coach Michael Malone (health and safety protocol), and they are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Assistant Coach David Adelman served as the acting head coach on Tuesday and is expected to stay in that role on Wednesday.

Minnesota’s win over Denver earlier this month marked the beginning of a stretch when the Timberwolves won six out of seven games. Edwards is averaging 23.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, scoring 29 points in the first meeting with Denver. The Timberwolves have won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

