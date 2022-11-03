Nuggets vs. Thunder prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 3 best bets from proven model

The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) host the Denver Nuggets (4-3) in a Western Conference Showdown on Thursday night. The Thunder march into this game on a three-game winning streak. It is Nov. 1, Oklahoma City beat the Orlando Magic 116-108. Meanwhile, Denver is coming off a 121-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Bones Hyland (hip) and Ish Smith (calf) are questionable for Denver.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 pm ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds. The over/under for total points is set at 228.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Nuggets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NBA odds, betting lines, and Trends for Thunder vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Nuggets -6

Nuggets vs. Thunder Over-Under: 228.5 points

Nuggets vs. Thunder money line: Denver -240, Oklahoma City +196

DEN: Nuggets are 0-3 ATS as a road favorite

OKC: Thunder are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Featured Game | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is an exceptional difference maker who owns superb court vision, rebounds the ball consistently, and creates his own shot. The four-time All-Star can score from the post or can step out to the Perimeter and knock down a 15-foot jumper. Jokic leads the team in scoring (21), rebounds (11.1), assists (8.4), and steals (1.3).

Guard Jamal Murray is a smart and instinctive player in the backcourt. Murray pushes the pace and puts pressure on the defense, and the Kentucky product has a smooth shooting stroke from anywhere on the court. Murray puts up 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. In his last outing, Murray scored a season-high 21 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a well-rounded floor general for this ball club. Gilgeous-Alexander has excellent length and size in the backcourt with the tools to carve his man. The 2018 first-round pick has been outstanding one-on-one with the ball control to find the open man. He’s cooking up, averaging 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per contest, and in his last outing, he racked up 34 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Forward Luguentz Dort provides Oklahoma City with an athletic, impactful wing. Dort has a long wingspan that allows him to swarm the ball carrier or get his hands into the passing lane. The Arizona State product has a quick first step and does a nice job at attacking the lane. He logs 14 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

