Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 4 predictions from proven computer model

A Western Conference Tilt has the Denver Nuggets (14-8) heading down to the Smoothie King Center as they battle the New Orleans Pelicans (14-8) on Sunday afternoon. Denver just had its four-game win streak halted. On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks knocked off the Nuggets 117-109. New Orleans is rolling, winning five of its last six games, including three straight victories. Herbert Jones (left ankle soreness) and Brandon Ingram (left big toe sprain) are sidelined for New Orleans. Michael Porter Jr. (left heel strain) is out for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans spread: New Orleans -1

Nuggets vs. Pelicans over/under: 230.5 points

Nuggets vs. Pelicans money line: Denver +100, New Orleans -120

DEN: Nuggets are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight-up loss

NO: Pelicans are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games playing on 1 days rest

Why the Pelicans can cover



Forward Zion Williamson is an absolute tank on the floor. Williamson has exceptional athleticism with unbelievable strength in the paint. The Duke product can be a Massive Dunker but owns great touch around the rim. The 22-year-old is also a tough defender due to his powerful build. He’s averaging 23.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. In his last game, he dropped 30 points, 15 rebounds, and eight dimes.

Guard CJ McCollum is an alert three-level scorer in the backcourt. The Lehigh product can create his own offense on a regular basis with outstanding one-on-one moves. McCollum has a great jump shot and is a reliable perimeter threat. The 31-year-old logs 17.9 points, five rebounds, and six assists per game. He’s made at least three 3-pointers in four of his last five games.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is one of the most skilled players in the league. Jokic is capable of playing multiple roles within this team. That involves playmaking, rebounding, and constant offensive input. The four-time All-Star scans the floor really well and can find the open man. Additionally, they can get a bucket at all three levels. Jokic leads the team in scoring (22.7), rebounds (9.8), assists (8.9), and steals (1.3).

Guard Jamal Murray has been a solid ball-handler in the backcourt. Murray can play off the ball but his shooting range forces defenses to always account for him. The Kentucky product is comfortable getting into the lane and creatively finishing around the rim. Murray is solid as a catch-and-shoot player, making 38% of his attempts from downtown. The 25-year-old is averaging 17.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.

