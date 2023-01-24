Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Help On Horizon For New Orleans

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans have lost 9 of their last twelve games. The good news? Three straight home games this week after having just three all January. The bad news? First up is a Matchup against NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Brandon Ingram (toe) has been upgraded on the injury report and is listed as doubtful to play. Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is listed as questionable, but Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains out. Williamson is scheduled for imaging this week, however.

