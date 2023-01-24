Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Help On Horizon For New Orleans

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans have lost 9 of their last twelve games. The good news? Three straight home games this week after having just three all January. The bad news? First up is a Matchup against NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Brandon Ingram (toe) has been upgraded on the injury report and is listed as doubtful to play. Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is listed as questionable, but Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains out. Williamson is scheduled for imaging this week, however.

The Nuggets have won 9 of their last ten games. They are coming off a home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Jokic (hamstring) did sit out that game and will be questionable in New Orleans. Bones Hyland (finger) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal) are also questionable.

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2023 @ 7:00 PM CST

Tuesday, January 23, 2023 @ 7:00 PM CST Where: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Watch: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Listen: 99.5 WRNO

Jokic is making a case for a third straight NBA MVP award. The All-NBA star is scoring 25.1 points, dishing out 9.9 assists, and grabbing 11 rebounds per game. He is also averaging a league-high win-share total of +9.2 and a league-best box plus/minus of +13.1.

Jonas Valanciunas and Willy Hernangomez will have their hands full if Jokic does play. If not, expect to see Zeke Nnaji in the frontcourt with Aaron Gordon for Denver.

Jamal Murray recorded his first career triple-double on Friday but was also questionable to play. He probably won’t get the All-Star nod just yet, but averages of 20.4 points, 4.9 total rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game get noticed. CJ McCollum could find himself in a Smoothie King Center Shootout with Murray.

Jan 20, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks with forward Herbert Jones (5) against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans have lost four straight and have hit a team-wide shooting slump. They have failed to score 100 points in two of the last three losses. Devonte’ Graham and Jose Alvarado in particular have been struggling on both ends of the court. With McCollum getting all of the focus, it could be the perfect midseason game for a Dyson Daniels breakout.

Willie Green explained recently how “Dyson has been doing great for us…I’m kind of throwing him in the fire, especially with guys being out but he is handling it well. We know he is an excellent defender, a high- IQ basketball player on the floor. He’ll make some Mistakes and those are things we can correct and continue to get better but he brings a ton of confidence into games. He has great size for a wing. He can play four positions and guard four positions so that makes him unique…We’re excited about Dyson and what he brings to our team.”

Green’s Squad will look to protect the Smoothie King Center Nest against the Nuggets ahead of a visit from the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow. Green also talked about some changes that needed to be made after a loss against Miami.

More good news though. No matter how things shake out, the Pelicans will wake up in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Denver: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

New Orleans: CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas

