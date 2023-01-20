Nuggets vs. Pacers prediction, odds, spread, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 20 best bets by top model

Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers (23-23) hit the road to take on Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets (32-13) on Friday at Ball Arena. Denver is 21-3 at home, while the Pacers are 8-14 on the road. Indiana is looking to snap a five-game losing streak after falling 126-106 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. On the other side, the Nuggets are riding an eight-game winning streak after knocking off the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-118 in their last outing. Jamal Murray (foot) is listed as probable for Denver.

Tip-off is at 9 pm ET. Denver is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 240.5.

Nuggets vs. Pacers spread: Nuggets -11.5

Nuggets vs. Pacers over/under: 240 points

Nuggets vs. Pacers money line: Denver -600, Indiana 430

What you need to know about the Nuggets

On Wednesday, the Nuggets narrowly escaped with a win as the Squad sidled past the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-118. Denver’s center Nikola Jokic did his thing, posting a triple-double on 31 points, 13 assists, and 11 boards.

At his current pace, Jokic is on track to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award in a landslide. The two-time reigning MVP is averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game with a league-leading PER of 32.51. Power forward Aaron Gordon has also played at an All-Star level for Denver, averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Pacers on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn’t have gone much Worse for them as they lost 126-106 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana was down 100-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Indiana’s defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Andrew Nembhard, who had 18 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

The Pacers are allowing an average of 116.5 points per game, which could be problematic against a high-scoring Denver team. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a rising star for the Pacers, averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 assists per game this season. Center Myles Turner averages 17.1 points and 7.8 rebounds to pace the Indiana front court.

