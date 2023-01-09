Nuggets vs. Lakers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 9 best bets from proven computer model

LeBron James and the surging Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) hit the road to take on two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (26-13) at 9 pm ET on Monday at Ball Arena in Denver. Denver is 16-3 at home, while the Lakers are 9-13 on the road. Los Angeles enters Monday’s Matchup riding a five-game winning streak after defeating the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday. The Nuggets are looking to extend their two-game winning streak and will be looking to build off an impressive 121-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Anthony Davis (foot) remains out for the Lakers.

Tip-off is at 9 pm ET. Denver is favored by 10 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 241.

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Nuggets -10

Nuggets vs. Lakers over/under: 241 points

Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Denver -455, Los Angeles 345

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets didn’t have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers at home this past Friday as they won 121-108. Denver’s center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 15 rebounds, and ten dimes.

Jokic continues to assert his case in the race for the 2022-23 NBA MVP award. The 27-year-old Serbian has a legitimate chance at winning his third consecutive MVP and enters this matchup with per game averages of 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.5 assists. Power forward Aaron Gordon has also been outstanding for Denver this season, playing at a borderline All-Star level. The former Arizona Wildcat is averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 73-73 at the half for the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, but Los Angeles stepped up in the second half for a 136-134 win. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to center Thomas Bryant, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 14 boards, and small forward LeBron James, who had 37 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

Allowing an average of 117.7 points per game, Los Angeles hasn’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. That said, James has put this team on his back and, like Jokic, is playing MVP-caliber basketball. The 38-year-old forward is averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. James is dealing with ankle soreness, but is expected to suit up and play on Monday night against the Nuggets.

