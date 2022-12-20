Nuggets vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 20 best bets from proven model

And Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (19-10) hit the road to take on two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (18-11) on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Denver is 9-3 at home, while the Grizzlies are 6-8 on the road. The Nuggets are coming off a 119-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets where Jokic scored 40 points, grabbed 27 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season. The Grizzlies are looking to bounce back from a 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Memphis is 14-13-2 against the spread and Denver is 12-17 ATS in 2022.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 119-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Denver’s center Nikola Jokic was on fire, posting a triple-double of 40 points, 27 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Jokic has been on an absolute tear over the last week. The two-time reigning NBA MVP is averaging 34.8 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals per game in Denver’s last four contests. Jokic is listed as day-to-day on the Nuggets injury report, but is expected to play on Tuesday night. The Nuggets rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.5% on the season.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 115-109 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The losing side was boosted by small forward Dillon Brooks, who shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.

Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.7%, which ranks first in the league. Point guard Ja Morant is once again playing at an All-Star level, averaging 26.7 points, 7.7 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. Morant will be a matchup issue for a Denver backcourt that could be down Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Tuesday night.

