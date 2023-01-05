Nuggets vs. Clippers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Jan. 5 best bets from proven model

Western Conference powers meet in Colorado on Thursday evening when the Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. The Clippers are aiming to stop a three-game losing streak, while the Nuggets are looking to bounce back from a 124-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. LA is 21-18 overall, with Denver Entering at 24-13 overall and 14-3 at home. Jeff Green (finger) is out for the Nuggets. Paul George (hamstring) is questionable for the Clippers, with Nic Batum (ankle) ruled out.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -5

Clippers vs. Nuggets over/under: 226 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -210, Clippers +175

LAC: The Clippers are 11-9 against the spread in road games

DEN: The Nuggets are 10-7 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers shoot well from 3-point range, Converting 37.6% from long distance. LA is also facing a Denver defense that is yielding 114.5 points per 100 possessions, and the Nuggets are in the bottom five of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, and assists allowed on defense.

On the other end, the Clippers are elite, giving up only 110.1 points per 100 possessions to rank in the top five of the NBA. LA is also in the top five in field goal percentage allowed (45.7%) and 3-point percentage allowed (34.0%), while only giving up 21.9 free throw attempts per game. Los Angeles is in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (73.1%) and assists allowed (24.2 per game), with the Clippers boasting quality depth and versatility to flummox opponents.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are led by the two-time reigning NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic. He remains one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 25.6 points and 10.8 rebounds on 61.5% shooting this season. He also ranks in the top five of the league with 9.5 assists per game, and the Nuggets are outscoring opponents by more than 10 points per 100 possessions when Jokic is on the court in 2022-23.

Denver is No. 2 in the NBA in Offensive efficiency as a team, scoring 116.6 points per 100 possessions, and the Nuggets are in the top three in overall shooting efficiency, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage. Denver is also No. 2 in the league with 28.7 assists per game, and the Nuggets land in the top six of the NBA in points in the paint (54.8 per game) and fast break points (16.0 per game).

