Nuggets unveil new version of Statement Edition uniform

The Denver Nuggets have given their Mile High City-themed uniforms a facelift for the 2022-23 season. The team unveiled their Statement Edition uniforms for next season, which feature some changes to the blue-and-gold set that has been in place since the 2018-19 season.

The Mile High woven into every detail 🧵🏔 pic.twitter.com/MmFHFjFeHA — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 22, 2022

27 lookin’ fresh in the statement 📸 pic.twitter.com/lsG1LFR7Up — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 22, 2022

Per the team:

The new Denver Nuggets statement uniform gets its inspiration from honoring our Denver with the inclusion of the city’s nickname of “Mile High City”. Denver is located a mile above sea level, the highest altitude of any NBA team. The “Mile High City” statement uniform debuted prior to the start of the 2018-19 season to positive fan feedback and has been embraced by Nuggets Nation. The city of Denver continues to evolve, a city that is proud of its past yet evolves and grows to embrace today and the future. This statement uniform reflects that spirit of evolution, building on the elements of the original statement uniform with the inclusion of new elements and color palettes. The addition of two “gold strikes” is included in the Nuggets global icon logo and the secondary – Mile High City logo is included on the chest. the uniform number changes from white to Sunshine yellow reflecting the 300 days of Sunshine Denver sees annually. Finally, the addition of Flatiron red, Colorado translates to “colored red” in Spanish for trim elements bringing a fresh and new look to this statement uniform.

“The Mile High City uniform aligns with the narrative of evolving and changing like our city,” Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, Declan Bolger said per the team. “The city doesn’t stand still and like it, our team doesn’t either. Denver is a rapidly changing and evolving city. As it’s grown, it’s added a music and art presence as well as strong entrepreneurial developments and a tech spirit.”