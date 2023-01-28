Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Weighs In on Joel Embiid’s All-Star Status

The NBA hasn’t released the full 2023 All-Star candidates, but the ten starters were revealed on Thursday night. Despite the fact that Joel Embiid is climbing the MVP ladder once again, engaging in a tight race with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic for the third-straight season, the Sixers star will not be a starter in the big game.

“It is what it is, he’s clearly a starter,” said Sixers head coach, Doc Rivers. “I don’t pay much attention to it, to be honest. It’s the vote thing. I think the voting is flawed the way they do it. I said that for ten years, so I don’t talk about it anymore. I just think it should be the five best guys, and they figure it out. It should be positionless. That’s what the league is. I don’t know what’s taking our league so long to figure it out.”

