Nuggets Mascot Rocky Is The Highest-Paid Mascot In The NBA, With Rocky’s $625K Salary Being 10 Times More Than The Average League Mascot

The NBA is obviously a sports league, but it is also a business. The league makes a lot of money every year, and in turn, its employees are compensated well for the services they provide.

NBA mascots are a key part of team entertainment across the league, and there’s no doubt that it can be a tough job. With that in mind, it makes sense for them to make a solid amount of money.

It was recently revealed that the Denver Nuggets mascot “Rocky” is the highest-paid mascot, making a ridiculous $625K a year. It was also noted that Rocky makes 10 times an average league mascot’s salary ($60K).

There is no doubt that this is an insane fact, as most people in the world don’t make close to $625K. With that being said, mascots do have a lot of responsibility in terms of entertaining the crowd every game, and it’s clear that the Denver Nuggets value what Rocky brings to the table.

The Denver Nuggets Are A Well Run Organization

The fact that the Denver Nuggets mascot makes a lot of money suggests that the franchise is willing to invest to improve many aspects of the game experience. They are also well-known for having an elite front office, and it is clear that the team is well run.

The Denver Nuggets have made a number of solid trades/draft picks over the last few years to build around superstar playmaking center Nikola Jokic. They drafted Bones Hyland during the 2021 NBA Draft and made a savvy trade for Aaron Gordon during the 2020-21 season as well. It is clear that the team is committed to contending as long as Nikola Jokic is still on the roster, and they will quite likely be one of the true contenders for the 2023 NBA championship.

The team made the Western Conference Finals during the 2019-20 season, but they were unable to reach that stage since. Obviously, health played a factor, and the team was not fully healthy in the 2021 and 2022 playoffs. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning this year, they should definitely be in the mix as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Many even believe that they can win an NBA title if they stay healthy. Hopefully, they make a deep run, and we’ll see how far the Nuggets end up getting.