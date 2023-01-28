Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Could Miss Matchup vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Denver Nuggets are unsure whether or not their standout guard Jamal Murray will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Nuggets’ injury report, Murray is currently listed as questionable for the matchup. The Veteran is dealing with a left hip sprain ahead of the matchup.

This season, Murray has been available for all but eight of the Nuggets’ 49 games. Coming off a season where he sat out for the entire year due to ACL recovery, Murray is in good shape during his seventh NBA season.

