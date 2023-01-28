Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Could Miss Matchup vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Denver Nuggets are unsure whether or not their standout guard Jamal Murray will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Nuggets’ injury report, Murray is currently listed as questionable for the matchup. The Veteran is dealing with a left hip sprain ahead of the matchup.

This season, Murray has been available for all but eight of the Nuggets’ 49 games. Coming off a season where he sat out for the entire year due to ACL recovery, Murray is in good shape during his seventh NBA season.

However, his status for Saturday’s game is unclear. When the Nuggets faced the Milwaukee Bucks on January 25, Murray was among several Nuggets who missed the matchup. Without Murray and Nikola Jokic in the mix, the Nuggets came up short of the Milwaukee Bucks.

With a Matchup against a red-hot Sixers team on Saturday, Denver will need their key players in the fold, which includes Murray, who is having another decent year for himself.

In 41 games, Murray has averaged 32 minutes on the court. Taking 16 shots per game, Murray has knocked down 45 percent of his attempts from the field. With roughly six threes per game, Murray is hitting 39 percent of his threes.

Overall, Murray is producing 19 points per game this season. In addition to his scoring, the young veteran has produced six assists per game while coming down with four rebounds per game.

This season, the Nuggets are one of the NBA’s most successful squads. They currently hold a record of 34-15, which is the best record in the Western Conference. The 31-18 Memphis Grizzlies are three games behind them in the standings.

Denver will most likely get Jokic back in the mix on Saturday, as he’s likely to return after missing the Matchup against the Bucks. As for Murray, he’s still in question as of Saturday morning. The last time Murray faced the Sixers was on March 30, 2021. In that game, he dropped 30 points in 38 minutes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.