Nuggets claim No. 1 spot; Heat climbing rankings

The second half of the 2022-23 season has arrived as teams around the NBA continue to move forward and position themselves in the standings in each conference.

The teams at the top of the standings have all performed well of late, while others are beginning to go on runs, as well. On the other end of the spectrum, there are several organizations that already appear to be looking ahead to the draft lottery.

To make further sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We come back each week and provide our latest assessment of the best teams and those that are rising.

Note: Records do not include games played on MLK Day.