Nuggets at Kings: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets (22-11) and Sacramento Kings (17-15) are running back for the second game of a back-to-back at the Golden 1 Center. In their first game yesterday, Denver took care of business against a shorthanded Sacramento team that will continue to be without All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis (hand) again today. Losing Sabonis in the paint takes away the Offensive hub for Sacramento, putting more pressure on the guards to create offense with De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter. It also robs fans of a terrific match-up with Nikola Jokic, the best big man passer in the history of the sport.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: December 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: Altitude Sports

After Jokic has dominated this month, Denver got 55 points combined from Murray and Porter Jr. in their most recent win showcasing their full potential on the Offensive end.

This season, Jokic has elevated his game again as the two-time reigning MVP is averaging a career-high in free throws and assists this season.

Overall, the big man is putting up historic numbers with 25.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 62-34-79 percent shooting splits with 24 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles already.

