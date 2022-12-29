Nuggets at Kings: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets (22-11) and Sacramento Kings (17-15) are running back for the second game of a back-to-back at the Golden 1 Center. In their first game yesterday, Denver took care of business against a shorthanded Sacramento team that will continue to be without All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis (hand) again today. Losing Sabonis in the paint takes away the Offensive hub for Sacramento, putting more pressure on the guards to create offense with De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter. It also robs fans of a terrific match-up with Nikola Jokic, the best big man passer in the history of the sport.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button