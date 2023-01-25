Nuggets at Bucks: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the best teams in the business will square off Tonight as the Denver Nuggets, the Western Conference’s best team, will head on the road to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, a top-three team in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets are 33-14 overall this season. They are on top of their conference with the Grizzlies two games behind them and the Kings six games behind. Nikola Jokic, the leader of this team, is averaging 25.1 points, 9.9 assists and 11 rebounds, hasn’t played since the 20th and is a game-time decision tonight. Whether he plays or not will be huge for Milwaukee’s odds.

The Bucks are 30-17 on the season so far. They are a half-game behind the Sixers in front of them and a half-game ahead of the Nets behind them. They have won three of their last four games including a win two nights ago against the Pistons on the road.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team averaging 30.9 points, 5.3 assists and 11.9 rebounds per game. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.

