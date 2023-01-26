Nufarm hires Jeff Eldridge as golf segment lead

Nufarm has hired a veteran industry leader Jeff Eldridge to the role of golf segment lead for the United States.

Prior to Nufarm, Eldridge worked several years as the director of Agronomy at The Clubs of Corderilla Ranch in Texas, golf course and grounds manager at Lake Quivira Country Club in Kansas, as well as golf course superintendent for The Nicklaus Club at Lions Gate in Kansas . Eldridge’s experience includes working as regional sales manager for Bayer Crop Science and most recently as western region manager for SePRO in the Turf & Landscape market. Over the course of his career, Eldridge held positions on the Heartland GCSA, Kansas Turfgrass Foundation and Missouri Valley Turfgrass Association boards. He has served on several GCSAA committees over the years.

“Jeff’s experience in the golf industry and business background will bring fresh ideas and enthusiasm to our golf segment as we enter into a busy period of new product launches at Nufarm over the next few years,” said Blaine Pinkertonvice president, Turf and Ornamental sales in the United States for Nufarm.

Eldridge will help lead the launch of several next-generation golf course turfgrass technologies, including Anuew EZ Plant Growth Regulator, Tourney EZ Fungicide and Allstar Herbicide.

“With a current innovative portfolio of solutions and pipeline for new technologies coupled with Nufarm’s global relationships for developing technologies, I will be well-positioned to support superintendents across the country to meet and exceed the expectations of their members,” Eldridge said.

New EZ and Allstar are pending EPA registration.