Nudge, nudge, wink, wink; Beck Center for the Arts presents youth theater production ‘The Canterbury Tales Or…Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus’

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, say no more is how the Beck Center for the Arts is kicking off its 2022-2023 youth theater season.

The Canterbury Tales Or…Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus appears Nov. 3 through 6 in Lakewood’s Senney Theater.

“It was something I came across when looking for shows for the kids,” Beck Center Theater Education Associate Director Sarah Clare said. “I have a background in English.

“When I saw the title of this, I loved the fact it was putting two British — kind of historical and contemporary — pieces together. It brought me back to my British literature class back in high school and also kind of my love of watching Monty Python sketches.”

Directed by Russel Stich, “The Canterbury Tales Or…Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus” is a modern parody of the classic Canterbury Tales told with a Monty Python flair.

Regarding the latter, Clare said the 46-member cast — ranging in ages from 8 to 16 — were already introduced to the British Comedy Troupe before this production.

“That’s definitely something a lot of our students are familiar with because our acting teachers tend to use Monty Python Sketches within some of the stuff they do in their classes,” Clare said.

“Also, our students are aware of Monty Python from getting exposed by their parents.”

The narrative finds Chaucer’s literary Masterpiece turned upside down with the Wife of Bath cleaning up her act and now selling self-help DVDs. The Parson, The Pardoner and Friar joined in for the fun as well as telling their tales.

The Miller makes an appearance but nobody wants to hear anything he has to say. This production takes challenging literature and tosses in a good helping of humor to create a Silly yet educational Comedy that will have adults nudging each other in the audience.

“We always try to have that kind of element in our show,” Clare said. “Even though our shows are youth-oriented, we try to make sure there is something for everybody. So the dad who doesn’t particularly like theater can attend, laugh and enjoy themselves.”

While most of the Beck Center for the Arts Productions offer kids an important message, Clare said this isn’t one of those shows.

“Right now, some of our kids need to be able to relax from the stresses of what’s going on in their lives,” Clare said. “This is very much a, Let’s take some time to get away from the stresses, be Silly and goofy and put on a show.

“Chaucer liked to write about the common man who could be part of telling stories that are realistic and relatable. For me, it was Let’s find something fun the kids can kind of lose themselves into and have a great time.”

