NTL boys soccer: Wellsboro expects to be in districts every season | News, Sports, Jobs

Expectation wise, everything for Wellsboro changed in 2013. That was the year the Green Hornets’ boys soccer team advanced to the District 4 championship. Ever since then, qualifying for districts is no longer a goal. It’s an expectation.

And this season is no different. Wellsboro Returns plenty of Talent and looks to make a deep postseason run once again.

“Simply Qualifying for districts is no longer the pinnacle of our season. Winning districts in 2017 solidified that mindset,” Wellsboro Coach Todd Fitch said. “With that understanding, our sights are always on preparing to play into November.”

Fitch noted the team doesn’t see any specific expectations such as a win total, but he expects the Green Hornets to have a great season this year.

“We were able to have a fully productive offseason with great participation. We really don’t talk about any specific expectations regarding wins, but I do think if we get a little better each day, continue to develop team cohesiveness, and are as enthusiastic about playing the game late in the season as we are right now, good things will happen,” Fitch noted.

Last season, the Green Hornets went 9-1-1 in the league, finishing as runners-up, and went 9-6-2 overall with a loss to Milton, 5-1, in the District 4 Class AA quarterfinals.

Wellsboro has plenty back, such as Jack Poirier, who ended last year with 24 goals and 17 assists.

“It goes without saying that we are glad to have him back for the 2022 season,” Fitch said.

Defensively, Welslboro also has back Aiden Gehman, a 2021 first-team Northern Tier League goalie and Peyton McClure, the 2021 Northern Tier League Defensive Player of the Year, giving the Green Hornets’ back line a huge boost.

“There is no doubt that their performance and leadership will be significant for us to keep opponents from scoring goals,” Fitch said.

Wellsboro isn’t the only area team in the Northern Tier who experienced the Playoffs last year. North Penn-Liberty last year snuck into the postseason and fell in the first round of the District 4 Class AA Playoffs to Central Columbia, 6-0, to end the season with an 8-9 mark.

Last year’s season was Liberty’s first playoff berth since 2012, and in addition, the eight wins were the most for a Liberty team since going 10-8-1 in 2012. Liberty did lose a huge Offensive player in Caiden Alexander, a 50-goal scorer, but the team does bring back some key returners in Carter Grinnell, Corey Smith, Brady Stetter, Adynn Wheeland, Zackary Wilcox and Trenton Dawson.

“My expectation for the year is to improve from last year and to start strong and finish strong,” North Penn-Liberty Coach Matt Grinnell said. “I do think we can return to districts. I hope we can move on in districts. I just want the kids to take it one game at a time.”

Last year was a down year for Galeton, going 3-15, but the Tigers are hoping to get back to the winning side of things. Since 2013, Galeton had just two losing seasons: 2019 and last year. The Tigers are hoping to reverse that this year and move forward.

The Northern Tier League should be competitive and tough once again with the likes of Williamson and Athens.

“Athens is consistently good from year to year, Williamson has their offseason academy program to help develop their players, and Troy started junior high soccer a few years ago and will reap the benefits of this additional grassroots program,” Fitch said. “I’m sure other teams are preparing in ways I am not aware of. I never want to look past anyone, so as far as I’m concerned, at this point, everyone is going to be tough.”

Williamson finished 8-9 last season, just missing out on a playoff berth. But the eight wins was a five-win improvement from 2020. Williamson last made the postseason in 2019 by going 10-8, and Williamson is looking to once again get back to districts.

NP LIBERTY

Coach: Matt Grinnell

Assistants: Jason Jackson

Last year: 8-9 (7-5 ​​NTL) (lost to Central Columbia 6-0 in first round of District 4 Class AA playoffs)

League: NTL

Roster: Juniors: Carter Grinnell, Corey Smith, Zackary Wilcox, Dawson Trenton. Sophomores: Austin Andrews, Nicholas Applebee, Micah Bouffard, Mahlon Chilson, Lucas Conner, Brayden Johnson, Louis Mercantino, Cedric Miller, Brady Stetter, Tayton Strange, Adam Wheeland, Asher York, Keenan Young. Freshman: George Bishop, Peter Bishop, Brody Grinnell, Christopher Hoffman, Josiah Janca, Bryce Kent, Truman Loudenslager, Evan McTish, Jacob O’Day, Deakon Valentine.

WELLSBORO

Coach: Todd Fitch

Assistants: Wes Wood, Spencer Kreisler

Last year: 9-6-2 (9-1-1 NTL) (league runners-up; lost to Milton 5-1 in District 4 Class AA quarterfinals)

League: NTL

Roster: Seniors: Aiden Gehman, Peyton McClure, Jack Poirier, Sam Rudy. Juniors: Jacob Abadi, Dillon Boyce, Mitchell Butler, Watson Feil, Ian Hoose, Noah Morey, Caden Smith. Freshmen: Karter Campbell, Joathan Carl, Jude Cuneo, Ethan Geneski, Parker Maley, Finn Matthews, Drayden McGee, Mason Nowak, Cameron Owlett, David Seeling, Camden Tom, Noah Zengerle.

WILLIAMSON

Coach: Richard Learn

Assistants: (not available)

Last year: 8-9 (5-7 NTL)

League: NTL

Roster: Trent Achey, Stephen Gehr, Robert Kipfert, Erik Berkon, Duncan Karr, Cody Peers, Ayden Sprague, William Gehman, Evan Zinck, Jordan Monroe, Karson Stickler, Kade Ficks, Elias Kaufman, Joseph Estrada, Aiden O’Neil, Clayton Webster, Hayden Plunkert, Ayren Morgan, Braiden Colwell, William Kies.