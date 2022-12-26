NT$5 million up for grabs at golf’s CTBC Invitational

This year’s CTBC Invitational — an annual Women’s golf tournament with total prize money of NT$5 million (US$162,824) — starts on Thursday at the Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club.

The CTBC Bank-sponsored event is to feature the CTBC Lady Golf Stars: Teresa Lu (盧曉晴), Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉), Hou Yu-sang (侯羽桑), Vivian Hou (侯羽薔), An Ho- yu (安禾佑), Jessica Peng (彭婕), June Ting (丁子云) and Heather Lin (林子涵).

They are to be among the 64 players from Taiwan, Japan and Thailand vying for the top prize of NT$1 million.

Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank

The three-day tournament is open to the public free of charge and it can also be watched online or on television.

CTBC Holding vice chairman Thomas Chen (陳國世) led a pre-tournament news conference alongside Tokyo Star Bank chairman Hwang Tsing-yuan (黃清苑), CTBC Financial Holding chief administration Officer Roger Kao (高人傑), Taiwan Ladies’ Professional Golf Association chairwoman Liu Yi-chen (劉依貞), Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club director Chen Jian-fu (陳建甫) and Lu, Hou Yu-sang and An.

Having overcome COVID-19, CTBC would continue sponsoring golf tournaments, giving Taiwan’s outstanding players a stage to stand on, Thomas Chen said.

He added that he hopes the CTBC Lady Golf Stars would shine brightly and fulfill their dreams.

This year’s tournament is being played in Kaohsiung for the first time.

Chen Jian-fu said that as the host, Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club welcomed all the golfers.

They said that CTBC had held an international Trophy tournament on the same course in 1979, so it is great to be cooperating again 43 years later.

The tournament has a star-studded list of competitors, including Lu, who is sponsored by CTBC Bank while in Japan; Cheng, who won the LPGA Epson Tour Island Resort Championship in June; Peng, who is playing in the US; and the Champions of previous CTBC Invitational Tournaments, Hou Yu-sang, An, Hsieh Yu-ling (謝瑀玲) and Wu Chia-yen (吳佳晏).

It is to be preceded by a pro-am tournament to raise money for the CTBC Charity Foundation’s Taiwan Dream Project.

The Taiwan Dream Project is working in 28 communities in Taiwan and collaborating with more than 600 community volunteers to provide diverse mentorship for disadvantaged children, while striving to build a social security network for children and young people, with local-focused classes and nutritious meals.