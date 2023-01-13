NSPAC Mini Golf Fundraiser – Feb 3rd

Three weeks from today, the Northborough Southborough Special Education Parent Advisory Council (NSPAC) will host what they optimistically have labeled a first annual fundraiser. The public is invited to join them for Mini Golf.

February may not seem like a great season for hitting the (turf) greens, but thanks to a local indoor course that’s not a problem.

The event will take place on Friday, February 3rd, 4:30-6:30pm, at Trombetta’s Farm (655 Farm Road, Marlborough). Sign up in advance for a tee time (beginning at 4:30 pm with subsequent Slots every 15 minutes). The cost is $10 per golfer.

In addition to golf:

Families can buy food, participate in our 50/50 raffle, and enjoy camaraderie with other families.

Proceeds will go to NSPAC:

a volunteer-run, positive and solution oriented organization of parents of students ages 3-22 with special needs, medical challenges, and learning differences in the Northborough and Southborough School Districts.

The event promotion Highlights that work NSPAC does on behalf of Northborough and Southborough district families includes providing educational workshops, social activities, and kid-centered activities; advocating on behalf of families with students on IEPs and 504s; and putting on the district’s annual Go the Distance Awards ceremony.

To register and reserve a tee time, click here.

If you can’t attend but would still like to support NSPAC, click here.