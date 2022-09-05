NSIC Weekend : Women’s Soccer

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University soccer team opens the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) portion of their schedule this weekend on the road, playing at the University of Sioux Falls on Friday, September, 9 and at Southwest Minnesota State University on Sunday, September 11.

The Warriors and Cougars will kickoff at 2 pm on Friday, while Sunday’s match against SMSU will begin at 1 pm

Winona State heads into the NSIC Slate with a 2-1 record, earning wins in Nebraska against Nebraska Kearney and East Central University, by 3-0 and 4-2 scorelines, respectively. This past Sunday, Winona State fell to Wisconsin – Parkside 1-0 on the road in Kenosha.

The Warriors will be looking to break a two-year losing skid against Sioux Falls, having lost to the Cougars 2-0 in 2021 and 2-1 in 2019. Overall, WSU has a 6-3 record against USF, dating back to 2012 and own a 9-1-1 mark over Southwest Minnesota State since 2011. Winona State beat the Mustangs 2-1 in 2021 at home; Sunday’s match marks the first time WSU has played in Marshall, Minn. since 2018, when the Warriors shutout SMSU, 3-0.

GAME & FAN INFORMATION

Live stats and live video are available at the links above & on the WSU Soccer schedule page.

Friday’s game will be held at Bob Young Field.

Sunday’s contest is at Mattke Field at the Schwan Regional Event Center.

Ticket information is available on the WSU Soccer schedule page.

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

Chloe Swanson has played a pair of games in goal for Winona State and Alyson Jumper has played in one contest so far this year.

Ashley Hewitt earned NSIC Offensive Player of the Week in week one for WSU.

Winona State has scored seven goals over the course of their first three games.

WSU has three Captains this season: Reanne Weil, Riley Harmon and Bailey Deininger

Winona State played its first three games on the road and will be the away team in their first four NSIC contests as well.

WSU’s NSIC home opener is against Minot State University on Friday, Sept. 23.

Winona State held NCAA Division I Southern Indiana to one goal in a 1-0 exhibition loss during preseason camp. USI is currently 2-1-2 on the year.

Winona State head Coach Matt Kellogg (62-125-18) heads into 2022 for his 13th season as a head coach. Kellogg was previously at Kalamazoo, Ferris State and North Dakota.

Winona State out-shot Wisconsin Parkside 19-9 and earned seven corners, compared to just one for Rangers in their most recent outing.

Hewitt & Abigail Williams are tied for the team lead in points (4) and goals (2).

Sarah Strating leads the team with two assists so far; Strating had three shots against UWP this past Sunday.

University of Sioux Fall STORYLINES

Sioux Falls is 0-3 on their 2022 so far.

The Cougars have yet to score a goal, having been shutout by Fort Hays State and Rogers State, both by 2-0 scorelines, and Northwest Missouri State, 4-0.

USF has 23 players on their 2022 roster, including five Minnesota products.

Lauren Johnson leads USF in minutes played with 251 so far this year.

Caroline Titze has played twice in goal for the Cougars, while Holli Knudsen has had one start.

USF Coach Brittany Domino enters her 8th season with the Cougars in 2022.

Southwest Minnesota State STORYLINES

Southwest Minnesota State has battled to ties in all three of their matches so far in 2022.

The Mustangs have had two nil-nil draws (Nebraska Kearney & Missouri Western) and a 2-2 deadlock vs. East Central.

SMSU will play Upper Iowa on Friday before taking on Winona State on Sunday.

The Mustangs have put 21 of their 25 shots on target this season.

Selena Prolic & Kirsten Wetterstrom each scored one goal for SMSU this year.

Rachel Hicks has played twice and is yet to concede a goal, making 11 saves. Julianne Arballo has had one start, giving up two goals

Head Coach Clay Glasgow is in his first year with Southwest Minnesota State.

WARRIOR NOTABLES

Winona State has played on turf in regulation games twice this season, and once on a grass field (Wisconsin Parkside)

In 2018, Winona State swept their USF / SMSU weekend with back-to-back shutouts, beating the Mustangs 3-0 & the Cougars 2-0.

This season marks the first time Sioux Falls has played on Bob Young Field; previously USF played on the soccer field behind Bob Young Field.

