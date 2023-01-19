NSIC Weekend: Women’s Basketball – Winona State University Athletics

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University Women’s basketball team travels north for a pair of NSIC road matchups this weekend, as WSU will face Minot State on Friday, Jan. 20 and University of Mary on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Warriors and Beavers will tip-off at 7:30pm on Friday, while WSU and UMary are scheduled for a 5:30pm start time on Saturday.

Winona State is 9-9 on the season and 3-9 within the NSIC. WSU dropped a pair of contests on the road last weekend to St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.

GAME & FAN INFORMATION

Live stats & stream for the game are available at the links above and on the WSU Women’s Basketball schedule page.

Friday’s contest will take place at the Minot State Dome in Minot, ND, while Saturday’s game will be at the McDowell Activity Center in Bismarck, ND

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

The Warriors are scoring an average of 61.9 points/game and allowing 61.2 ppg to opponents.

Alex Dornfeld leads WSU with 12.2 ppg and leads both the Warriors and NSIC in rebounding at 8.8 boards/game.

Caitlin Riley is averaging 10.6 points/game and leads the conference with 43 made three pointers.

Lauren Fech averages 9.4 points/game and a team-high 2.3 assists/game in 33.6 minutes per game.

Ava Sergio and Alex Dornfeld have each recorded double-doubles this season, with Sergio notching one against Minnesota Crookston and Dornfeld tallying five double-doubles on the year.

Minot State STORYLINES

The Beavers are 7-11 overall and hold a 3-9 record within the NSIC.

Minot State scores an average of 59.3 points/game while allowing 63.0 ppg for a scoring margin of -3.7.

Kate Head is leading the Beavers in scoring, averaging 16.3 ppg which is good for sixth in the NSIC.

Natasha Elliott leads Minot State on the glass, pulling in 4.9 rebounds/game.

Vilborg Jonsdottir dishes out a team-leading 3.5 assists per game to go along with 1.7 steals/game.

Minot State is currently 2-2 against NSIC South teams halfway through the crossover portion of the NSIC schedule, with wins over Sioux Falls and Wayne State.

University of Mary STORYLINES

The Marauders are 9-6 overall and 8-4 in the NSIC.

UMary scores 68.3 points/game and allows 64.5 ppg for a scoring margin of 3.8.

Megan Zander leads UMary with 16.1 points/game, which is eighth in the NSIC.

Zander also leads the Marauders with 5.3 rebounds/game.

Megan Voit scores 9.9 ppg and leads the league with a 0.392 three-point field goal percentage.

UMary is 3-1 against NSIC South teams halfway through the North-South crossover schedule.

WARRIOR NOTABLES

The Warriors were selected 11th overall and 5th in the NSIC South by coaches around the league.

Head Coach Ana Wurtz and Assistant Coach Hannah McGlone are the only all-female coaching staff in the NSIC that also competed at their alma mater as student-athletes.

The Warriors’ 7-0 start was the best opening stretch of games since the 2015-16 season, where WSU started 13-0.

For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com and @WinonaStateATH.

