NSIC Weekend : Volleyball – Winona State University Athletics

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University volleyball team will look to extend a two-match winning streak as the Warriors are set for a home NSIC weekend, taking on Minnesota State, Moorhead and Northern State University on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Warriors and Dragons will start at 6 pm on Friday, while Saturday’s match against the Wolves will begin at 4 pm

Winona State Returns home with a 6-7 overall record and 2-4 NSIC Slate following a pair of road victories last weekend at UMary and Minot State.

GAME & FAN INFORMATION

Both contests will take place in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

WSU heads into a key NSIC weekend playing at home for just the second time this year.

Winona State head Coach Joe Getzin sits at 349-324 overall, just one win away from 350.

Winona State has a hefty advantage over the Dragons in recent years, owning a 13-5 overall record vs. MSUM.

WSU has beaten Minnesota State, Moorhead in their ten most recent contests, and has claimed 12 of the last 15.

Against MSUM, Winona State has won the last three matchups by 3-0 scores.

The WSU – Northern State contest sets the table for the Warriors to extend their winning streak against the Wolves. WSU snapped a three-match skid last year in Aberdeen, 3-1.

In a quick turnaround, Winona State will also host Upper Iowa University on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court. Updated stats and storylines will be available Tuesday for the Peacock – Warrior matchup.

MSU-Moorhead STORYLINES

MSUM heads into the weekend at 5-9 overall and 2-4 in the NSIC.

The Dragons played a pair of NCAA Division I programs in preseason; North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota.

MSU-Moorhead has lost four straight NSIC contests.

The Dragons have lost ten consecutive matches to Winona State.

MSUM has not beaten Winona State in McCown since Sept. 7, 2013.

Bridget Witzmann leads the Dragons with a 3.35 kills/set average.

Abby Thompson is the top MSU-Moorhead defensive player at the net at 1.0 block/set.

Bob Jones enters his second season as head coach for the Dragons.

Northern State STORYLINES

Northern State enters the NSIC weekend at 8-6 overall and 3-3 in the NSIC.

The Wolves are 0-4 in away matches but 5-1 in neutral site affairs.

Last weekend, NSU fell to CSP 3-0 but beat MSU-Mankato, 3-1.

Offensively, the Wolves are led by Sally Gaul at 4.81 kills/set.

Abby Brooks is averaging 1.07 blocks/set for NSU

NSU will face Upper Iowa on Friday before competing in Winona on Saturday.

Brent Aldridge enters his 12th season as head coach at Northern State.

WARRIOR NOTABLES

Winona State will be looking to extend their winning streak to four consecutive wins in NSIC play.

The NSIC has five teams in the AVCA Top 10 this week including No. 1 Wayne State College.

