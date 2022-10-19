NSIC Weekend : Soccer – Winona State University Athletics

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University soccer team will open up 2022 WSU Homecoming festivities on Friday, hosting Wayne State College on Friday, Oct. 21. In a split travel weekend for WSU, Winona State will also travel to Augustana University on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The Warriors and Wildcats will kick off at 6:30 pm on Friday in Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium, while Sunday’s match at the Vikings will begin at 1 pm in Sioux Falls, SD

WSU is 7-4-4 overall and 5-3-4 in NSIC play. The fixtures this weekend loom large for Winona State, as the Warriors currently sit in eighth place on 19 points, just above Minnesota Duluth (18 points) and behind Northern State (20 points).

On Friday, Winona State will look to return to form against Wayne State in their series, as the Warriors were unbeaten against Wayne State from 2010 to 2018, but have dropped the two most recent contests against Wayne State, both by 2-1 scores in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Augustana has beaten WSU in their last three meetings.

GAME & FAN INFORMATION

Friday’s contests will take place on Maxwell Field in Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Sunday’s contest will be at Morstad Field in Sioux Falls.

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

Wayne State College STORYLINES

Wayne State is 2-9-4 on the season and 2-7-3 in the NSIC.

The Wildcats have lost four straight matches, all by shutout.

Annika Syvrud has three goals for WSC this season.

Hayden Wallace leads WSC in minutes played in the goal with 894:25

Emily Hester is in her second year (2022-23) as head Women’s soccer Coach at Wayne State College

Augustana University STORYLINES

The Vikings are 7-6-2 overall and 7-4-1 in the NSIC.

Augustana is fourth in the NSIC standings with 22 points.

The Vikings have notched five shutouts this year.

Three Vikings have five goals; Josie Arduser, Morgan Keirstead and Slyvia Fehr.

Brandon Barkus has been the head coach at Augustana since 2006

WARRIOR NOTABLES

Heading into the weekend, Winona State is in eighth place in the NSIC; the top eight teams will qualify for the postseason.

This weekend is the first time WSU will play a home match on Friday, followed by an away match on Sunday.

After this weekend, WSU’s lone remaining NSIC regular season contest will be against Upper Iowa University on Thrusday, Oct. 27 at home.

