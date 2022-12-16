NSIC Weekend : Men’s Basketball

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University men’s basketball team will hit the road for their last NSIC weekend before the holiday break, traveling to Wayne State College on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Augustana University on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Warriors will tip off at 5:30 pm against the Wildcats and face the Vikings at 3:30 pm on Sunday.

Winona State is 6-4 on the year and will be looking to snap a two-game skid, having dropped contests to SMSU (62-46) and USF (68-63) most recently. Wayne State owns an 8-3 regular season mark and is 3-2 in NSIC play. On Sunday, head Coach Todd Eisner and WSU will see an Augustana team that is 6-5 overall and 2-3 in league action. The Vikings will host Upper Iowa on Saturday before hosting Winona State on Sunday.

GAME & FAN INFORMATION

Saturday’s contest will take place in Rice Auditorium at WSU, and Sunday’s game will be in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

Winona State is 6-4 this season and 1-4 in the NSIC

WSU is looking to return to form from the beginning of the year, as the Warriors opened 2022-23 with a four-game winning streak.

WSU averages 71.8 points per game and allows 67.3 points/game, which is third best in the NSIC.

The Warriors hold the league’s best assist/turnover ratio with a 1.49 mark.

Connor Dillon leads WSU and is among the top scorers in the NSIC, averaging 20.7 points/game.

Luke Martens pulls in 7.4 boards per game, good for a top-10 mark in the conference.

Owen King holds a 4.6 assist/turnover ratio, which leads the NSIC.

Connor Drew scores 10.8 ppg and adds 4.7 rebounds/game as the big man down low.

Head Coach Todd Eisner is in his eighth year at WSU and 25th year overall as a Collegiate head coach.

Wayne State College STORYLINES

The Wildcats enter the weekend with an 8-3 record overall, including a 3-2 mark in the NSIC.

In 2021-22, WSU dropped both games to WSC, 76-55 on the road and 84-78 at home.

WSC averages 76.2 points per game and holds a 4.3 scoring margin over their opponents, who score 71.9 points/game.

Jordan Janssen leads WSC with 20.6 ppg. Nate Mohr (14.7 ppg) and Justin Eagins (11.5) also average double-figure scoring for the Wildcats.

Janssen averages 9.0 rebounds a contest.

WSC is 3-1 at home and 4-2 on the road so far this year.

Jeff Kaminsky is currently in his seventh year at Wayne State College.

Augustana University STORYLINES

The Vikings have opened the season with a 6-5 record and are 2-3 in the conference.

Augustana averages 65.8 points/game and they allow 64.6 points/game to their opponents.

Three different players average double-digits in points/game for AU: Jadan Graves (11.5), Ryan Miller (11.5), and Akoi Akoi (11.0).

Isaac Fink leads the Vikings on the glass at 8.2 rebounds per game.

Fink holds a 20-of-21 (95.2%) mark from the free throw line.

Tom Billerer is in his 20th season as the head coach for Augustana.

WARRIOR NOTABLES

The Warriors were selected 10th overall and seventh in the NSIC South by coaches around the league.

Former Warrior standout Caleb Wagner joined Eisner’s staff in the off-season.

The Warriors won the 2005-06 and 2007-08 NCAA Division II National Championships.

