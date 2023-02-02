NSIC Weekend: Men’s Basketball – Winona State University Athletics

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University men’s basketball team is set for another home NSIC weekend, this time hosting Augustana on Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:30pm and then Wayne State on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3:30pm.

The Warriors are 11-10 this season and hold a 6-10 record within the NSIC, putting them at seventh in the NSIC South. Augustana is one game ahead of WSU at 7-9 within conference play, while Wayne State currently sits second in the NSIC South at 10-6.

GAME & FAN INFORMATION

Live stats & Streams for the games are available at the links above and on the WSU Men’s Basketball schedule page.

Both contests will take place in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

The Warriors are 11-10 overall and sit at 6-10 within the NSIC.

Winona State averages 69.0 points per game offensively while giving up 69.0 points per game to opponents as well.

WSU holds the second best turnover margin in the league, averaging 11.0 forced turnovers to 8.7 of their own for a 2.33 margin.

Connor Dillon leads WSU with 17.8 points per game and 35.4 minutes per game.

Luke Martens adds 11.9 points per game and pulls in a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game.

Connor Drew is the third Warrior in double figures, notching 11.8 points per game to go along with 5.4 boards per game.

Owen King leads the NSIC and is third in NCAA Division II with a 4.40 assist/turnover ratio.

AUGUSTANA STORYLINES

The Vikings are 11-11 overall and 7-9 in the NSIC after picking up the weekend sweep on the road against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth last weekend.

Augustana scores 71.4 points per game offensively and allows 71.2 points per game to opponents for a 0.2 scoring margin.

For Vikings average double figures, led by Ryan Miller with 13.9 points per game.

Issac Fink adds 12.5 points/game and leads AU with 7.7 rebounds/game.

Jadan Graves scores 11.7 points per game and leads Augie with 4.0 assists per game.

Akoi Akoi notches 10.6 points per game and is shooting .500 from the floor and .452 from beyond the arc.

WAYNE STATE STORYLINES

The Wildcats are 15-7 overall and 10-6 in the NSIC after a weekend split against Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State last weekend.

WSC scores 76.1 points/game offensively and allows 71.7 points each game to opponents.

Wayne State has the highest 3-point percentage in the NSIC, knocking down 38.6% of shots from downtown.

Jordan Janssen leads WSC and is third in the league with an average of 21.1 points per game and 8.5 rebounds/game.

Nate Mohr (14.5 ppg) and Justin Eagins (13.0 ppg) also score in double figures.

Wayne State is currently tied for second in the NSIC South, just one game behind Sioux Falls for first.

WARRIOR NOTABLES

The Warriors were selected 10th overall and seventh in the NSIC South by coaches around the league.

Former Warrior standout Caleb Wagner joined Eisner’s staff in the off-season.

The Warriors won the 2005-06 and 2007-08 NCAA Division II National Championships.

