NSF Delta 2022: Handball Event Of National Sports Festival Commences With Delta Win

The handball event of the 21st National Sports Festival began on Friday with the host teams recording wins.

In the Male Category, Kano State defeated Adamawa State 30-18 while Niger State had dug deep to get a 24-22 win over Lagos.

Sokoto State defeated Edo 26-22 while FCT comfortably defeated Borno 31-20.

The final match in male category saw host Delta State defeating next door neighbor Anambra State 26-24.

In the female category, host, Delta State defeated Rivers State 26-21 while Edo and Sokoto State played out a pulsating 22-22 draw match.

Imo State defeated Plateau State 23-22 with practically the last shot of the match while Kaduna State worked over Bauchi State, earning a 10-0 win.

21ST NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL, ASABA, DELTA STATE.

RESULTS OF MATCHES PLAYED : DAY ONE: HANDBALL:

02/12/2022.

A). MALE :

1) CHICKEN. VS. ADAMAWA : 30 – 18.

2) LAGOS VS NIGER : 22 – 24

3) EDO VS SOKOTO : 22 – 26.

4) BORNO VS FCT : 20 – 31.

5)ANAMBRA VS DELTA : 24 – 26.

B) : FEMALE :

1) DELTA VS RIVERS : 26 – 21

2)EDO VS SOKOTO: 22 – 22.

3) PLATEAU VS IMO : 22 – 23.

4) KADUNA VS BAUCHI : 10 – O ( WALKOVER).

DAY TWO FIXTURES FOR HANDBALL (03/12/2022)

COURT ONE :. MALE

1). 9.00 AM IMO VS KANO. (GROUP A)

2). 10:30 A.M. RIVERS VS LAGOS ( GROUP B)

3). 12.00 NOON : DELTA. VS. EDO. (GROUP C)

4). 1.OO PM : OGUN VS BORNO.

COURT TWO : FEMALE

1). 9.00 AM : OYO. VS DELTA (GROUP A).

2). 10.30 AM : LAGOS. VS. EDO. (GROUP B)

3). 12.00 NOON : SOKOTO. VS. ANAMBRA. ,( MALE ). GROUP C.

