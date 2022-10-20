For Immediate Release

NSAA Volleyball, Football Championships is Nebraska Public Media

LINCOLN, Neb. (Oct. 20, 2022) – November brings NSAA State High School Volleyball and Football Championships to Nebraska Public Media.

Volleyball Championships are Saturday, Nov. 5 with Class D-2 at 9 am, followed by Class D-1 at 11 am, Class C-2 at 1 pm, Class C-1 at 3 pm, Class B at 5 pm and Class A at 7 pm All matches are live from the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Football Championships start Monday, Nov. 21 with Class D-2 at 10 am, followed by Class D-1 at 2:30 pm and Class A at 7 pm

The second day of Championships starts Tuesday, Nov. 22 with Class C-2 at 10 am, followed by Class C-1 at 2:30 pm and Class B at 7 pm All games are live from Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium.

All times are Central. All Championship games are streamed at https://nebraskapublicmedia.org.

NSAA State High School Volleyball and Football Championships are produced in cooperation with the Nebraska School Activities Association.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Sandi Karstens, 402-470-6578

About Nebraska Public Media

Nebraska Public Media has been dedicated to connecting Nebraskans through news, sports, education, and entertainment for nearly 70 years. Providing global news and compelling stories from PBS and NPR, Nebraska Public Media also produces award-winning original content. Its programs and services reach 1 million people each month across the state on television, radio, online and mobile platforms. Visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org for more information.