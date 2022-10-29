NRCA wins 8th straight volleyball state championship, takes down Cannon

There are third graders at North Raleigh Christian Academy who have only known the Knights as state Champions and if that’s going to change in their lifetimes it’ll have to wait at least one more year.

For the eighth year in a row, a NC Independent Schools Athletic Association volleyball title was taken by the Knights. They won the 4A title 3-1 (25-17, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22) over Cannon School to polish off a perfect 27-0 record.

And this was supposed to be a down year of sorts, with two college recruits — including two-time Gatorade state Player of the Year Riley Buckley having graduated.

Although NRCA was still the cream of the crop, the gap between the Knights and other teams did appear to have closed somewhat as evidenced by Saturday’s match.

NRCA (27-0) and Cannon (21-6) have met twice for the Championship over the last three years, both Hosted by NRCA, but this one was by far the best battle.

Cannon showed some life late in the first set, but too late to take it. In the second though, with confidence rising with every point, the Cougars took it 26-24 to stun the host crowd.

The Cougars and Knights went back and forth in the second set until NRCA pulled ahead 18-16 and Cannon was reeling. Then the Cougars went up 21-20 and held on 26-24. The third set played out in opposite fashion, with Cannon pulling ahead but NRCA putting together the rally.

In the fourth, with their title defense tested to its limit, NRCA found itself tied with Cannon 17-all.

Megan Murray, the senior libero, will graduate having been on six state title teams. Grace Mitchener, who led the team in kills, came up time and again to stop the momentum created by Cannon’s sister duo of libero Courtney Nix and hitter Maria Nix.