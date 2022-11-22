NPL’s Darby Stetter earns NTL Player of the Year nod in volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

A handful of locals earned Northern Tier League volleyball all-star honors, as the team was announced on Monday afternoon.

North Penn-Liberty’s Darby Stetter earned the league’s top honor by being named the NTL Player of the Year. North Penn-Liberty’s coaches earned Coaching Staff of the Year and Canton’s Aislyn Williams was the Utility Player of the Year.

Liberty’s Aubrey Pequignot and Saige Lehman were named to the NTL Large School first-team, and Alexia Kshir, McKenna Lightner and Payton Chapel were second-team selections for the Mounties. Wellsboro’s Paige Logsdon was the only area athlete on the Large School first-team. Wellsboro’s Lexi Urena and Emily Starkweather were both second-team selections for the Green Hornets.

On the Small School first team were Williamson’s Gracie Stephens and TaylorRae Jones and Canton’s Jillaney Hartford and Keri Wesneski. Williamson’s Joelie Stephens was a second-team all-star, as was Canton’s Marissa Ostrander, and Cowanesque Valley teammates Maggie McLaren and Lillie Vargeson.

NTL VOLLEYBALL COACHES ALL-STAR TEAM

Player of the Year: Darby Stett, NP-Liberty

Offensive MVP: Jenny Ryan, Athens

Defensive MVP: Priscilla Newton, Wyalusing

Utility Player of the Year: Aislyn Williams, Canton

Coaching Staff of the Year: NP-Liberty

LARGE SCHOOL FIRST TEAM

Aubrey Pequignot, NP-Liberty; Saige Lehman, NP-Liberty; Paige Logsdon, Wellsboro; Paige Manchester, Towanda; Audrey Clare, Athens; Cassy Friend, Athens; Meredith Cole, Troy

LARGE SCHOOL SECOND TEAM

Kali Ayres, Troy; Lexi Urena, Wellsboro; Alexia Kshir, NP-Liberty; McKenna Lightner, NP-Liberty; Payton Chapel, NP-Liberty; Aziza Ismailova, Towanda

SMALL SCHOOL FIRST TEAM

Gracie Stephens, Williamson; TaylorRae Jones, Williamson; Gabby Susanj, NEB; Emilee Otis, Wyalusing; Hannah Ely, Wyalusing; Jillaney Hartford, Canton; Keri Wesneski, Canton

SMALL SCHOOL SECOND TEAM

Joelie Stephens, Williamson; Kiara DeLancey, NEB; Emma Neuber, NEB; Maggie McLaren, Cowanesque Valley; Lillie Vargeson, Cowanesque Valley; Marissa Ostrander, Canton