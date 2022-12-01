NPCC names Will Peers the Head Coach of the Inaugural Golf Team

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) – North Platte Community College will be starting its Men’s Golf Program in the fall of 2023 and has named Will Peers as the first Head Coach of the program.

Peers is a graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic High School and was also a college golfer himself. For his college career, Peers played at Central Community College in Columbus, which is a team that the Knights will face. Peers is excited about the chance to coach against his former program.

Prior to accepting the Head Coaching position, Peers served as the General Manager at Lake Maloney Golf Course. Peers is also the owner of the Peers Golf Academy and has spent eight of his ten years in the golf industry teaching.

“I’ve coached people from all skill levels, from people trying to make it on the LPGA Tour to Juniors and other beginners,” says Peers.

While the program won’t begin its first season until the fall of 2023, Peers is already on the recruiting trail meeting with Athletic directors and coaches to build his lineup.

“I had my first couple of trips meeting with coaches and some Athletic directors, and then hopefully we’ll get started meeting with kids here soon,” explains Peers.

Because of his roots of being a golf instructor for the past eight years, Peers is putting a strong emphasis on player development in the program he is building.

“Being a spot where surrounding area kids can come and compete without getting too far away from home and being able to play at the next level. Really just giving a better opportunity for local kids to play at the next level,” explains Peers.

