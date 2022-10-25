Now Open Fun On The Farm Starts This Weekend As Fiddlesticks Farm

When Fiddlesticks first opened the farm it was just a corn maze there was a big corn maze and a smaller easier maze for the kids. There were a few other activities but nothing like they have now. Fiddlesticks Farms is 10 acres full of fun activities for the entire family. With concession stands, photo props, and flower fields, you can spend the entire day out at Fiddlesticks.

Every weekend is fun at Fiddlesticks Farms, with special themes, folks to honor, things to celebrate, and more! We have Fireworks all October Saturday nights and helicopter rides on the last 3 weekends of October. Click on the graphic below for the event for which you want to find out more.

Old-fashioned hayrides and frisky farm animals! Explore 7 amazing Acres of the maze and fill up a wagon in the 10-acre Pumpkin Patch! Fiddlesticks Farm is a family adventure with 25+ attractions, finger-licking grub, and crackly campfires. It’s where the West Is Fun!

Fiddlesticks will open (tomorrow) September 24th. They will close a week earlier this year and will end their season on November 19th.

This will be Fiddlesticks Farms’ 15th season. They have now unveiled this year’s corn maze and it is in support of the Texas Brotherhood Ride. The Texas Brotherhood Ride honors the memory and sacrifice of over 500 Emergency First Responders which includes; firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical personnel.

Admission for non-peak days is $20, and Admission for Peak days is $30 Peak Dates are October 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th.

You can also purchase a season pass for $33

Get Tickets Here!