Now Golf’s famous sensation, Annika Sorenstam’s Harrowing Childbirth Experience Was the Special Reason Why Her Son Got His Namesake

Being a successful person comes with numerous sacrifices both in personal and professional life. And in today’s scenario, it’s even harder for a woman to manage her work life and her personal commitments at the same time. Life often brings us to situations that require us to make unforgettable choices. And golf star, Annika Sorenstam, once found herself in a similar situation during her pregnancy. Moreover, there is a special story of how the golfer named her child after an unforgettable memory.

The truth behind how Annika Sorenstam named her baby boy

Annika Sorenstam gave birth to her son, Williams Nicholas McGee when he was 13 weeks premature. The golf ace has had a remarkable career on the field including 72 LPGA victories and 10 major championships. Sorenstam and her husband, Mike McGee, welcomed their first child, their daughter Ava, on September 1, 2009. And two years later in 2001, the couple found out that they were going to have a baby boy too.

But as much as the two were happy about the exciting news, things soon turned into a bunch of uncertainties. It was early morning on March 21 when Sorenstam woke her husband up and told him she was bleeding. Waking up in a panic, McGee immediately drove her to the hospital with a racing heart. “I drove fast and it was like a blur,” he told GolfDigest in 2011. His first thought about the experience was that they might have “lost our son.” However, soon after Sorenstam’s ultrasound, the kid’s strong heartbeat brought “tears of joy” to their eyes.

But little did they know that the path up ahead was going to be even harder to travel. It turned out that the golf star was about to give birth to a premature baby boy. And soon the doctors said that Sorenstam was already in labor. That’s when something special happened.

McGee explained, “We realized the severity of the situation when several of the Doctors told us how sorry they were…” That is when Annika said, ‘We should call him Will. He’s going to need to will himself through this process.’” With Tears in his eyes, the golfer’s husband revealed how this was the true reason behind their son’s name. “A moment I will never forget”, they said ending his statements.

It is hard to imagine how a mother going through so much pain and suffering that childbirth brings along, found the strength to make a beautiful decision. Despite the early delivery of their baby boy, the two tried to remain strong and positive throughout the process. McGee saw his wife and quickly understood how powerful she was. “She was talking on the phone and answering well wishes. Amazing!” McGee said. Well, guess what they say is true – There’s nothing a mother can’t do!

