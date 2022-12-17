Now a LIV Golf Loyalist, Former World No. 1 Sends Strong Warning Signs to the PGA Tour: ‘One Big Family’

LIV golfer, Lee Westwood, was one of the first names to jump ship on the rebel league. With the conclusion of a polarizing Inaugural season, does he still believe in the project? Or does he yearn for a move back to his home tour? As it stands, the controversy around the league has only increased the team spirit of the group, as revealed in the latest statements by the golfer.

Lee Westwood backs LIV Golf Series

In the latest edition of the British Magazine ‘bunkered’, Westwood Revealed the feelings behind the league’s controversial debut season. The LIV Golf Series embarked on the league with its London event in June this year. Seven additional competitions and prize money worth more than $200 million later, it remains one of the most scrutinized golf tournaments, especially by traditionalists.

However, according to Westwood, the hate surrounding the series brought the team closer on a personal level. “I think the animosity has brought all the players and caddies and all of the LIV team together,” they said. “It’s kind of us against them, which has made us like one big family.”

“I see the determination in Everybody’s who’s involved and I think it’s going to go from strength to strength,” they further added.

Westwood points out the key advantage of LIV Golf over the PGA Tour

According to the 49-year-old, LIV Golf’s short schedule, coupled with guaranteed participation, offered unheard of uniqueness. “People are getting so defensive because they’re worried, because they know it’s a good product, because they know LIV can guarantee sponsors these 48 players on these weeks of the year,” they said.

“Nobody else can do that. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour can’t.”

Westwood has a point. While the new ‘elevated’ events have been created on the PGA Tour, a majority of weekend events are contested by the lower-ranked players. It’s a cause of concern for sponsors, who are unsure of the participation and profitability of the non-elevated events.

The 2-time PGA Tour event winner has been on the circuit long enough to understand the writing on the wall. A former World No. 1, Westwood reached new heights when he was named the European Tour Golfer of the Year for the 2020 season. It was his fourth accolade, having won it before in 1998, 2000, and 2009.

Yet, he joined the PIF-funded LIV Golf Series in its first calling, a decision that surprised fans and contemporaries. But several others, who were initially called out of the league, joined the series on allegedly mega contracts. Waging a constant battle against animosity, how long will it take for the LIV Golf Series to be finally accepted by the fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

