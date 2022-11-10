Novi volleyball’s Sarah Vellucci, Kaitlyn Hoffman sign with colleges

For Sarah Vellucci and Kaitlyn Hoffman, it starts with family.

The two Novi volleyball players made it official during a national signing day event Wednesday at the high school: Vellucci joined Long Beach State, while Hoffman is headed to Ohio State.

Not bad for two players ranked in the top 10 of the 2023 class in Michigan, according to PrepDig.com.

But when you unravel the journeys it took to get to this day, it’s awe-inspiring that both even made it this far.

Take Vellucci, for example.

It wouldn’t have been shocking to see her join the family business.

Her father, Mark, grew up playing in the North American Hockey League and has made a career out of coaching the sport. He most recently spent the past nine seasons coaching Novi’s high school varsity.

Her uncle, Mike, bounced around the minor leagues for years. And he even had a cup of coffee in the NHL with the Hartford Whalers. He went on to become a Coach and climbed the ladder. He’s currently an Assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Plus her cousins ​​and brother have played or are still playing the sport. Surely, she would’ve been a natural given how much time she’s spent in hockey rinks watching her family over the years, right?

“I do love hockey — I really do love hockey,” Sarah said. “Part of me actually wishes I grew up playing it. But I can’t actually skate, which is kind of crazy with my family.”

Or is it?

Several of the Vellucci girls have actually grown up playing volleyball. Most notably, Sarah’s cousin, Kelly Vellucci, garnered all-state honors after helping Livonia Stevenson make it to the elite eight in 2011. She later went on to play four seasons at Saginaw Valley State.

“All of my cousins ​​played volleyball growing up,” Sarah added. “So I went and watched them, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is so cool!’ So I kind of took after them, and I have them to credit with me wanting to play volleyball.”

That led to Sarah signing up, and here we are.

She was one of 10 girls nominated for Michigan’s Miss Volleyball award earlier this fall.

She’s been one of the top liberos in the state for Legacy Volleyball Club over the years, although she was asked to play outside hitter for Novi because she’s 6-foot tall.

The Wildcats saw their season end with a 3-0 loss to Rival Northville in the Division 1 district championship. So she’ll likely never hit again.

And as far as starting a last-minute hockey career, that’s out of the question as well. She’s graduating early from Novi so she can join LBSU’s team next semester.

“I do love hockey. It’s probably my favorite sport to watch, which is bad to say because I play volleyball,” she joked.

Hoffman has her older sister, Molly, to thank for her success in the sport.

Growing up, whatever Molly was doing, that’s what Kaitlyn wanted to do as well.

That’s what led Kaitlyn to gymnastics at a young age. And when Molly gave up tumbling to try volleyball in middle school, Kaitlyn was right behind her.

“I actually played basketball for 6 months, too, but it wasn’t going well, so I just switched to volleyball after that,” the defensive specialist said. “I had literally no idea that I’d get to this point. I think I always knew after my 13s year (in travel) that I wanted to play at the highest level I could, and it was always a dream of mine to go to a DI school.”

Kaitlyn’s first foray into volleyball was at clinics. One Clinic at Legacy Volleyball Club is what got her noticed.

She wasn’t the best player on the floor. But she showed athleticism. And Legacy’s coaches took note of that. She was asked to join one of their travel teams not long after that training session.

She got to play alongside some of the best players in Michigan. And being around players such as Ann Arbor Skyline’s Harper Murray, the No. 1-ranked player in the country, was an eye-opener for Kaitlyn. Not only did playing with those types of Athletes help elevate her game but it showed her what it took to be a Big Ten-caliber of player.

She ended her career as the eighth-best recruit in the state in the 2023 class.

“I think I was a little scared going into that, but I think I adjusted pretty well to the level of play,” she said. “I think going onto the 13s team, I was surprised at the level it took to get up to the level where everyone else was at. Like, Harper was so good. But I feel like I’ve always been pretty athletic. I’ve always had a really good work ethic. I’ve just always had that drive and motivation to get better and the want to spend the extra hours in the gym.”

Of course, Kaitlyn’s excited about joining Ohio State because of how much she enjoys being around the coaching staff. And she’s excited to study at one of the best universities in the country.

But would it shock you to find out that’s where Molly attends college as well?

