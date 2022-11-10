Novi volleyball’s Sarah Vellucci, Kaitlyn Hoffman sign with colleges

For Sarah Vellucci and Kaitlyn Hoffman, it starts with family.

The two Novi volleyball players made it official during a national signing day event Wednesday at the high school: Vellucci joined Long Beach State, while Hoffman is headed to Ohio State.

Not bad for two players ranked in the top 10 of the 2023 class in Michigan, according to PrepDig.com.

But when you unravel the journeys it took to get to this day, it’s awe-inspiring that both even made it this far.

Take Vellucci, for example.

Long Beach State volleyball signee Sarah Vellucci celebrates during a National Signing Day event Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Novi High School.

It wouldn’t have been shocking to see her join the family business.

Her father, Mark, grew up playing in the North American Hockey League and has made a career out of coaching the sport. He most recently spent the past nine seasons coaching Novi’s high school varsity.

Her uncle, Mike, bounced around the minor leagues for years. And he even had a cup of coffee in the NHL with the Hartford Whalers. He went on to become a Coach and climbed the ladder. He’s currently an Assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button