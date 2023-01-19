Novi Detroit Catholic Central stays in family with football hire

In its search to find a new leader of one of the most high-profile Michigan high school football programs, Novi Detroit Catholic Central has chosen one of its own.

Justin Cessante, who captained CC to back-to-back state championships in 1997-98, was introduced Wednesday at its Novi campus as the Shamrocks’ next head coach before a gathering of players, faculty, administrators and alumni.

“I’m honored to be coming home,” Cessante said. “It’s a blessing to have this opportunity and come back to Catholic Central where I played and coached for 19 years. Very excited about the next phase of my life and the opportunity to impact young men at this great institution.”

New Detroit Catholic Central football Coach Justin Cessante (second from left) was introduced. He is standing with (from left) CC principal Fr. Patrick Fulton, school president Edward Turek and athletic director Aaron Babicz.

MICK McCABE:Ex-MSU player Marquise Gray leading Talented Flint Beecher to top of boys basketball scene

BEST OF THE BEST:Meet the 2022 All-State teams, Divisions 1-8

Cessante follows Dan Anderson, who went 44-21 overall in six seasons, including one regional, one Catholic League and three district titles. In Anderson’s final season, the Shamrocks finished 8-3, losing to eventual Division 1 Champion Belleville in the regional final, 33-10.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button