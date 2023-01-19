Novi Detroit Catholic Central stays in family with football hire

In its search to find a new leader of one of the most high-profile Michigan high school football programs, Novi Detroit Catholic Central has chosen one of its own.

Justin Cessante, who captained CC to back-to-back state championships in 1997-98, was introduced Wednesday at its Novi campus as the Shamrocks’ next head coach before a gathering of players, faculty, administrators and alumni.

“I’m honored to be coming home,” Cessante said. “It’s a blessing to have this opportunity and come back to Catholic Central where I played and coached for 19 years. Very excited about the next phase of my life and the opportunity to impact young men at this great institution.”

Cessante follows Dan Anderson, who went 44-21 overall in six seasons, including one regional, one Catholic League and three district titles. In Anderson’s final season, the Shamrocks finished 8-3, losing to eventual Division 1 Champion Belleville in the regional final, 33-10.

Anderson replaced the legendary Tom Mach, who retired in 2017 after 41 seasons (1976-2016) with a 370-94 overall record — fourth all-time among Michigan High School Athletic Association coaches — to go with 10 state titles and seven runner-up finishes.

Cessante, a 1999 CC grad, played for Mach at running back and strong safety.

“I am from the old school, but obviously know how to evolve to the new school, so it’s going to be a lot of tenacity, great effort, very much mental toughness, physical toughness and a little bit of the old school feel with a new school feel,” said Cessante, who continued his football career at Grand Valley State, where he was a member of the Lakers’ 2002 Division II Championship team.

The Catholic Central job attracted a total of 50 applicants and a five-member selection committee whittled the field down to 15 candidates to interview before settling on Cessante.

“It was important for us to hire somebody that we knew was right for the culture here at Catholic Central,” Athletic director Aaron Babicz said. “I don’t think that we had to reinvent the wheel. I think Justin’s connections and the passion came in with — the tough love that he talked about and loving the kids tough with a high amount of faith and passion — I think that’s what set him apart. I think also being a Graduate of Catholic Central he’s been through the fire here and was really important. It was not necessarily a determining factor, but it helps when you hire somebody that has worn the valiant blue and Peerless white, and knows what it takes to be successful here.”

Cessante graduated from GVSU in 2004 with a degree in marketing and public relations. He began as an Assistant Coach at CC that same year and was the Shamrocks’ defensive Coordinator in 2019 before stepping away to become a TV color Analyst for Bally Sports Detroit’s high school game coverage.

At age 21, Cessante co-founded HYPE (Helping Youth Progress & Excel), a nonprofit that serves communities through education, social awareness and athletics. In 2012, he received an award for his community service from the Twilight Foundation.

He founded the Legacy Football Organization and is also executive director of the LEAD Foundation, a nonprofit Affiliated with Legacy, an all-sports indoor and outdoor sports complex in Pinckney.

“I’m going to take a little bit of time to phase out of the Legacy Football program,” Cessante said. “I’ve got two really good men with me, who are also high school coaches, Cody Patton and Louis Adams, who will be taking over that day-to-day. I’m just very excited to be back home and in the school where I think a head coach needs to be.”

Babicz said Cessante will eventually transition into a full-time role at CC.

“We made it a priority that our head football coach is working inside the school, so he will have a position inside Catholic Central,” Babicz said. “Justin hasn’t changed over the years. He was always an energetic player here at Catholic Central. And I think he carries that along with him. He’s an emotional coach. I think he coaches with a high level of passion and a high level of love. And I think that’s going to spill over to the kids.”

Meanwhile, it will be a period of getting acquainted for Cessante, who will assemble a new staff. But his first order of business is getting to know the players and spending time with them.

“I’ve known Coach Cessante for a long time,” junior defensive end Stone Chaney said. “He’s been around me and my family since I was little. I think he’s going to steer this program in the right direction and I think we have a really good shot of doing something great this year. I know he’s going to keep the tradition around, but he’s also going to bring some new energy. I know he knows about the Brotherhood and how we run things around here.”

During his introductory speech, Cessante touched upon the fact that he grew up in a single-parent home. (He and his wife, Christina, have two young daughters, Iyla and Stella.)

“I had no lineage, no legacy,” Cessante said. “I grew up on Telegraph and Joy Road. Wasn’t Supposed to be here. Almost didn’t make it my first year. Almost didn’t make it my second year. And now I’m sitting here as the head coach at Catholic Central and I’m greatly honored.

“It’s a moment that’s surreal, God is great. It’s a great history of people that impact other people. But today is not about me. Today is about this community. It’s about toughness, goodness, discipline and knowledge.”