November events in the town
The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a Roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.
The season of Holiday strolls, cocktail hours, and galas is upon us and there is a palpable air of joyful anticipation as Thanksgiving and the Holidays approach. There is plenty to watch, see and hear to celebrate the season. ACT and the Theater Barn continue their fall season with performances of Guys and Dolls, and The Eccentric Women of Ridgefield respectively. The Ridgefield High School’s Theater Department will present The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 on Nov 4, 5, and 6. Going by its impressive Productions in the past, this one, “full of delightful slapstick for audience of all ages” Promises to be enjoyable too. The Musical Comedy Pokes “antic fun at the more ridiculous aspects of “show biz” and the corny Thrillers of Hollywood’s heyday.”