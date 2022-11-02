November brings a bounty of arts events across campus

There is never a dull moment in November as the Emory Arts departments and institutions continue to offer exciting events for all audiences. From an impactful playwriting festival to multiple concerts with guest artists and Emory ensembles, this month has something for everyone. Here are a few of the performances that students, staff and community members are invited to enjoy.

Theater Emory

Theater Emory is excited to host “Earth Matters on Stage: The 2022 Ecodrama Playwrights Festival” this month. The primary production of the festival is “Transmission in Advance of the Second Great Dying,” written by Jessica Huang and directed by Melissa Foulger. The show weaves an epic tale of grief and global warming through the intersecting lives of Earth’s human and non-human inhabitants in the year 2045. The show runs from Oct. 27–Nov. 6 in the Alumni Memorial University Center’s Mary Gray Monroe Theater. Ticket information can be found on both the Theater Emory and Schwartz Center websites.

In addition, the festival brings staged readings of two new works to the Theater Lab at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. The first, “An American Animal” (written by Katherine Gwynn and directed by Addae Moon) takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 pm, and the second, “Bloom Bloom Pow” (written by Genevieve Simon and directed by Wanyu Yang) takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 pm Both readings are free to attend and feature a post-show discussion. Reservations are suggested and more information can be found on Theater Emory’s website.

Film and Emory Cinematheque

The Emory Cinematheque continues with the film screening series “Federico Fellini: A Centennial Celebration” starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 pm These Weekly film screenings of Fellini’s work take place every Wednesday evening (with the exception of Nov. 23, during Thanksgiving recess) in White Hall, Room 208.

In addition to the screenings, a “Fellini and Fantasy” lecture will be Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 pm in the Michael C. Carlos Museum’s Ackerman Hall. The lecture by Frank Burke, Professor emeritus of Film Studies at Queens University in Ontario, will explore Fellini’s love for Dreams and dreaming in terms of his Encounter with Jungian psychoanalyst Ernst Bernhard and American “post-Jungian” James Hillman. The list of Cinematheque Films and more information about the lecture can be found on the Emory Film and Media Department website.

Musical performances

The Emory Department of Music offers several concerts and recitals throughout the month. Each performance will be in Emerson Hall of the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts.

The Emory Chamber Music Society hosts two concerts with immensely talented guest musicians in November. It’s Friday, Nov. 4pianist David Deveau performs for the Cooke Noontime Concert Series and on Saturday, Nov. 12violinist Soovin Kim and pianist Gloria Chen perform at 8 pm as part of the Emerson Concert Series.

November also highlights Emory student ensembles, many of which perform their annual fall concerts this month. It starts with two concerts on Sunday, Nov. 13, when the Emory Chamber Ensembles and the Emory Collaborative Piano Ensemble take the stage at 4 pm and 7 pm, respectively. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8 pm, the Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra performs, showcasing some of the region’s finest young orchestral musicians.

The Emory University Symphony Orchestra and the Emory Wind Ensemble play a collaborative concert on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 pm, and the Emory Jazz Ensembles play their fall concert on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8 pm All student ensemble concerts feature free admission.

One guest highlight of the month is NEA Jazz Master and Grammy Award–winner Maria Schneider leading her 18-member big band Orchestra in its Atlanta debut on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 pm The evening of lush and complex works includes the world Premiere of Schneider’s “American Crow,” commissioned as part of the Flora Glenn Candler Concert Series in Honor of the 20th anniversary of the Schwartz Center.

Tickets and more information for each event can be found on the Schwartz Center website.

Arts lecture

Oxford College is Exploring the world of Argentine tango performance from its beginnings through its contemporary Popularity in Japan. Catch the “Tango in Japan: Affect, Desire and the Performance of Modernity” lecture by Yuiko Asaba, the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Research Fellow at the University of Hudderfield and Visiting Researcher at Osaka University. The event takes place Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 pm in the Oxford College Chapel.

Registration is free and more information can be found on the Oxford College website.

Creative writing

The Emory Creative Writing Program hosts its second annual Open Mic Night in White Hall, Room 205 on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 pm The Creative Writing Open Mic Night provides students with the opportunity to share short works from a variety of genres including poetry, fiction, non-fiction and dramatic writing.

It’s Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Emory Creative Writing Program’s Reading Series continues with a joint reading from new Fellows Sanjena Sathian (2022-24 creative writing fellow in fiction) and Maya Marshall (2021-23 creative writing fellow in poetry). This event is at 6:30 pm in the Harland Cinema of the Alumni Memorial University Center.

More information on both events can be found on the Creative Writing Program’s website.

Fall dance concert

The Emory Dance Company presents its annual fall concert from Nov. 17-19 at the Schwartz Center Dance Studio. The Emory Dance Company is a professionally-oriented student performance company that exposes students to the diverse choreographic approaches of faculty, students, and guest artists, as well as historical reconstructions. This year’s EDC fall concert features works by choreographer Lyrric Jackson from Spelman College, as well as Emory Dance Faculty Mara Mandradjieff, Julio Medina, Tara Shepard Myers and George Staib.

Performances are each evening at 7:30 pm, with an additional performance at 2 pm on Saturday. Tickets are available at the Schwartz Center Box Office and online on the Schwartz Center website.